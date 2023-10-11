Arcade1Up on working with Atari on its 50th anniversary cabinet Arcade1Up Senior Licensing Manager Cyrus Rosenberg spoke to the process of building the Atari 50th anniversary cabinet, working with Atari, and more.

The Atari name has been synonymous with gaming for over five decades, and it’s been a wild ride to its anniversary this year, but the company is celebrating its big 50th birthday with all sorts of goodies. That includes a collaboration with Arcade1Up to produce a 50th Anniversary Atari cabinet full of Atari games, activities, and fun. We recently caught up with Arcade1Up Senior Licensing Manager Cyrus Rosengerg about how this collaboration with Atari came together, how the games and nostalgia were hand-picked for this machine, and what it was like working with the current Atari under CEO Wade Rosen.

Rosenberg said the whole Arcade1Up team was thrilled to be able to work on the Atari 50th Anniversary cabinet, heavily because they worked directly with Atari on the product. Arcade1Up and Atari have worked together in the past, but this one was different, and both wanted to go all out to celebrate 50 years of Atari. Arcade1Up designed the cabinet side art in close collaboration with Atari, as well as packing in the most games an Arcade1Up cabinet has ever had, composed of a mix of 14 arcade and 50 Atari 2600 games.

One of the things that stood out to Rosenberg about working with Atari is how involved and collaborative the Atari company was with the cabinet. Where Arcade1Up finds itself in vastly different situations depending on the licensing and the partner it’s working with, Rosenberg said Atari was very hands-on in helping design the cabinet’s art and its main menu UIs, as well as helping hand-select the games that were included in the cabinet to provide an exhaustive history of Atari. Ultimately, it led to one of the most history-rich Arcade1Up cabinets yet, which is available for pre-order on the Arcade1Up website now at a retail price of $499.99 USD.

