Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 dev talks picking up where Hardsuit Labs left off The Creative Director also gives us some insight into how the team translates the 5th edition of VTM into an action-RPG.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been in development for a while, but it looks like the developers are starting to accelerate the hype train. As momentum builds, we tracked down the Creative Director on Bloodlines 2, Alex Skidmore, to pick his brain about developing a game like Bloodlines 2 and everything that comes with handling such a lauded franchise like Vampire: The Masquerade. Take a look!

“What is the Chinese Room’s answer to a vampire, action-RPG?” Skidmore said when discussing how the team approached taking over the reins of the game. According to Skidmore, this is The Chinese Room’s story, world, and gameplay and the team focused on how to faithfully adapt the fifth edition of Vampire: The Masquerade into a game, “It’s a bit like adapting a book into a film, you need to make certain creative choices.”

“We get to add some things to the IP in order to get it to work for an action game,” Skidmore said with a cheeky grin. It sounds as though fans of the series might be in store for a few surprises when the game releases. Our chat with Skidmore is packed full of juicy morsels, so make sure you check out the whole interview.

