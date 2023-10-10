ShackStream: Pizza Possum has us scarfing & stealing on Indie-licious On today's Indie-licious, we didn't choose the trash life, the trash life chose us, and we're going to pilfer some pies in Pizza Possum!

Life as a scavenger isn’t always easy, especially when you’re a scavenger among anthromorphic civilized society. Possums and raccoons still gotta eat, though, and we’re gonna help them get their snack on for this week’s Indie-licious as we play Pizza Possum!

Pizza Possum comes to us from the developers at Cosy Computer and the publishers at Raw Fury. It came out September 28, 2023, and is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. This is a short and sweet arcade experience where, either solo or with friends, you sneak around town as mischievous critters and nabs snacks left and right to satiate your urge for munchies. You’ll have to avoid the being caught by the villagers, lest your pilfering paws get clapped.

Join us as we play Pizza Possum on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

