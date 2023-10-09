Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 dev talks delays, expectations & more Greaney digs into why working with The Chinese Room makes sense and what players can expect over the next few months.

Vampire: The Masquerade is a long-running franchise that has seen itself reimagined across tabletop games, video games, and even interactive narrative titles. With a lot of new titles on the go, we wanted to speak with the team behind the series about how it tackles the various mediums and get some word on when these titles might be coming out.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Sean Greaney, Vice President of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive, about everything the team is working on at the moment. For the team, Vampire: The Masquerade is incredibly important as it allows all types of vamp-fans to engage with the fantasy of being a vampire in any way that they see fit. It’s this desire to offer up multiple choices that has driven the team to create such a vast library of work, from VR titles to PVP games to solo-only adventures.

Greaney also offered insight into the delay of Bloodlines 2. “Game development is hard,” Greaney said with a laugh. He followed this up with confirming that the team is dedicated to delivering an excellent experience and that they’re excited to show everyone more about the game.

The team is also working with The Chinese Room to bring the title to fruition. The developers had a few criteria that had to be hit in order for it to be an excellent Vampire: The Masquerade game. “A Bloodlines game has to have a great narrative. A Bloodlines game has to be immersive in certain ways: it has to have great dialogue, it has to have great voice overs, it has to have a great audio experience,” Greaney said. “What has The Chinese Room been awarded for? All of those things.”

It sounds as though the team is working hard, and making informed decisions, about how best to deliver Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insight from developers and our Vampire: The Masquerade page for the latest on the series.