Atari 2600+ interview: New games and lessons learned from the VCS

Atari's David Lowey discusses the new Atari 2600+ and the importance of helping the cause of game preservation.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Atari is in the middle of celebrating a massive milestone in gaming. It's not often that any video game company gets to turn 50 and Atari has been commemorating the occasion with new games, new hardware, and big plans for the future. That includes the reveal of the new Atari 2600+. To learn more, we spoke with Senior Sales and Marketing Director David Lowey.

Lowey talks about the evolution of the Atari 2600+ in comparison with the Atari VCS, which was released back in 2021. For starters, he notes that the new 2600+ is a purely physical product that can operate without the need for an internet connection. He also talks about the discussion with Plaion about the new hardware's physical size and design, as well as the importance of making classic games available to all people.

The Atari 2600+ is currently slated to ship in December. More information can be found on the Atari website. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 6, 2023 3:00 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Atari 2600+ interview: New games and lessons learned from the VCS

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 6, 2023 3:27 PM

      It’s kinda fun that the 2600+ is coming, but man … the whole 2600 library is ridiculously small. I kinda wish the thing came preloaded with every Atari game, along with an option of using that cartridge slot to play titles not owned by Atari.

      I might buy a new joystick and set of paddles just to have them around.

