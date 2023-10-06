Atari 2600+ interview: New games and lessons learned from the VCS Atari's David Lowey discusses the new Atari 2600+ and the importance of helping the cause of game preservation.

Atari is in the middle of celebrating a massive milestone in gaming. It's not often that any video game company gets to turn 50 and Atari has been commemorating the occasion with new games, new hardware, and big plans for the future. That includes the reveal of the new Atari 2600+. To learn more, we spoke with Senior Sales and Marketing Director David Lowey.

Lowey talks about the evolution of the Atari 2600+ in comparison with the Atari VCS, which was released back in 2021. For starters, he notes that the new 2600+ is a purely physical product that can operate without the need for an internet connection. He also talks about the discussion with Plaion about the new hardware's physical size and design, as well as the importance of making classic games available to all people.

The Atari 2600+ is currently slated to ship in December. More information can be found on the Atari website. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.