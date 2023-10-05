Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is another spinoff from Ghost Ship Games Not be confused with the mobile game, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Rogue Core is a roguelite co-op FPS coming to early access in November 2024.

The Deep Rock Galactic universe continues to expand with new games as Ghost Ship Games has added a new one to the slate. During a recent livestream, the developer revealed Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core. It’s a roguelite first-person shooter for up to four players that will be different from the original Deep Rock Galactic. It’s also different from the previously revealed mobile title, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and is set to launch in early access in November 2024.

Ghost Ship Games revealed Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core in a recent Deep Rock Galctic-focused livestream, after which it launched the teaser on YouTube and opened up the game’s store page on Steam for wishlisting. Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core puts players in the role of a Dwarven Reclaimer. When control is lost over mining operations on the planet Hoxxes IV, the Reclaimers are sent in to investigate. You’ll bring lost mining operations back online, investigate the source of the Greyout, and aim to put a stop to what’s causing it.

Set to launch in early access on Steam starting in November 2024, Deep Rock Galctic: Rogue Core is a neat new angle on everyone’s favorite mining and bug-squishing co-op shooter. Ghost Ship Games also reassured fans that this isn’t the end of the original Deep Rock Galactic, posting a roadmap that shows plans for all of the Deep Rock Galactic content coming up throughout the coming years. It also isn’t the same as the mobile spinoff, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, which is a single-player Vampire Survivors-like mobile game set in the Deep Rock Galactic universe.

With that in mind, it looks like we have a lot of new Deep Rock Galactic goodness to look forward to in the years ahead. As we watch for new details and reveals of Rogue Core, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the updates.