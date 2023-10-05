Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 110 We're discussing the rumored Netflix price hikes and Cyberpunk 2077's live-action adaptation on today's PGTC.

Happy Friday Eve! For this week's show, we're unpacking this week's most interesting film and TV news stories. It's nearly time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, so join Donovan and Greg for some exciting discussions.

Episode 110 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The WGA strike ended last week, and new reports allege that Netflix is aiming to increase its subscription prices after the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. We'll also be discussing what we want (and don't want) from a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation.

Come on chooms, it's time for Episode 110 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!