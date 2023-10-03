Warhammer 40K: Darktide delivers 'Class Overhaul' with Patch 13 In time for its Xbox release, developer Fatshark is changing up Darktide in a big way.

This is a big day for developer Fatshark and Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Darktide is not only making its Xbox debut today, but Fatshark has delivered the game's biggest patch yet on PC. It's more simply known as Patch #13, but Fatshark has coined it the 'Class Overhaul' patch.

Darktide's Patch #13 is doing away with the Feats system entirely. Instead, going forward, each class will receive a Talent Tree. Players will now earn a Talent Point upon leveling up and will max out at 30 points. Users are then welcome to allocate those points and reset their Talent Trees however they'd like.

To start off, every character will get a Baseline Ability, Blitz, and Aura, which can be replaced or upgraded through the Talent Tree system. While the flexibility to create entirely new builds is now available, Fatshark is making it clear that old builds created through the old Feats system are still possible to create. Former Feats have been spread within individual Talent Trees, so players will simply have to unlock them over time.



Source: Fatshark

Patch #13 contains far more than the introduction of Talent Trees. Fatshark has taken a sledgehammer to the entirety of Darktide, offering balance changes to characters and enemies across the board and adjusting weapons based on feedback from recent community tests. Hundreds of bugs have been addressed from top to bottom. New quality-of-life improvements, such as a revamped controller option section, have also been added. It's an update so massive, Fatshark posted not one, but two forum posts to cover everything.

This is all in an effort to bring the best possible Darktide to both current PC users and new Xbox users, as the game was released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass earlier today. It's also Fatshark's way of making good on its January promise to make comprehensive improvements to Darktide after what some considered a subpar launch.