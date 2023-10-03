ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 377 More Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re continuing our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. During the last Oracle of Seasons episode, we finally found our way to the eighth dungeon, the Sword and Shield Maze. We explored this dungeon and it feels like there is way more to go. I have mentioned that dungeons usually follow one of two formulas in Zelda games. If the dungeon is tough to traverse, the boss of the dungeon will be easy.

On the other hand, if the dungeon is easy to get through, then the boss will be challenging. One of the better examples is the Water Temple in Ocarina of Time where the dungeon was a hassle to get through but the boss was easy to beat. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if can get the final Essence of Nature in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Season!

Subrosia has become a second home for Link!

Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We just started the sixth chapter and things are getting juicy!

There are quite a few Super Mario games coming out soon and those are already planned for the Stevetendo show. There might also be a Detective Pikachu sighting on the show as well. That being said, keep coming up with games you’d like to see played on the show.