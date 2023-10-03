Behaviour Interactive shares Dead by Daylight Halloween 2023 content roadmap Dead by Daylight has a packed October planned for players, leading up to the return of its Haunted by Daylight Halloween event.

It’s spooky season since we’ve entered October, and that means it’s time for scary games and Halloween-themed gaming events. What’s better equipped for such a thing than Dead by Daylight? Behaviour Interactive is bringing it, too, with a roadmap of October events that lead up to the return of the Haunted by Daylight event in Dead by Daylight: the game’s annual Halloween event. That will be the headliner of Behaviour’s October shenanigans, but there’s plenty more planned as well.

Behaviour Interactive shared its Halloween 2023 roadmap for Dead by Daylight on the game’s website this week. The fun starts on October 3, 2023, when new Dead by Daylight physical merch hits the online store, including new shirts, Halloween-themed keychains, a gaming mat, and a limited-edition poster. Then, on October 11, 2023, a new Tome launches. Tome 17: Commitment features new outfits for The Oni and The Dredge Killers, as well as Feng Min and Adam Francis on the Survivor side. Of course, there will be plenty of challenges to pursue as you clear pages, score Bloodpoints and collect charms from the Tome.

Dead by Daylight's Halloween 2023 content roadmap features a wealth of fun, punctuated by the Haunted by Daylight event that runs through the end of October.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Leading up to the latest Haunted by Daylight event, on October 13, Behaviour Interactive will host a livestream on the Dead by Daylight Twitch channel. There, players will get to see the party favors planned for this coming Halloween event, including new costumes, special items, unique offerings, and more. It all leads up to the actual Haunted by Daylight event, which kicks off on October 18, 2023. There will also be special daily rewards from October 18 to November 6. Behaviour Interactive also teased that new in-game store content is coming on October 24 with the Hallowed Blight collection. The full schedule can be seen below.

October 3: New Online Store Merch

October 11: Tome 17: Commitment launches

October 13: Haunted by Daylight event preview livestream

October 18: Haunted by Daylight event begins, Daily Rewards from October 18 to November 6, Void Realm collection, Tricks and Treats collection, and previous years’ seasonal items available

October 24: Hallowed Blight collection launches in in-game store

With Halloween events kicking off now and escalating throughout October, stay tuned for more Dead by Daylight fun throughout the month as we learn more about the upcoming events soon.