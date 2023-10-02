ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 376 Super Mario 3 gets the spotlight tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into one of my favorite games, Super Mario Brothers 3. The gameplay is going to have a slightly different feel to it since it will be the Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario 3 instead of the NES original. The Nintendo Switch Online version is the GBA version with the addition of the e-Reader levels built into the game. For those who aren’t aware, the e-Reader was a Game Boy Advance add-on that allowed the player to swipe special cards with bar codes to spice up a playing experience. Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald took advantage of this by adding special trainer battles.That being said, there were classic NES games re-released for the e-Reader as well.

Super Mario Brothers 3 did something a little different and brought brand new levels with classic gameplay mechanics to the game. The plan is to play a full playthrough of Super Mario 3 as well as play the e-Reader levels. It’s almost Halloween so what better way to start the month off right than with Super Mario wearing different costumes. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Super Mario 3 playthrough.

Nothing says Super Mario like snazzy white gloves!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. We'll also be continuing the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough as well!

It's that time of the year where things can get a little scary.

There are quite a few Super Mario games coming out soon and those are already planned for the Stevetendo show. There might also be a Detective Pikachu sighting on the show as well. That being said, keep coming up with games you’d like to see played on the show.