Teardown comes to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S in November 2023 About a year and a half after coming out of early access on PC, Teardown is bringing its intensely destructible voxelated heists to consoles in November.

Teardown has been tearing it up on PC for a few years in and out of early access, but the road continues to Tuxedo Labs, and it leads to a console release before the end of this year. Tuxedo Labs officially confirmed that Teardown is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in November 2023. Moreover, it will be a Day One game on PlayStation Plus when it launches there.

Teardown’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release dates were shared via the game’s Twitter this week. It was there that Tuxedo Labs shared that Teardown is coming to those platforms on November 15, 2023. The game is also available for pre-order on Xbox and wishlisting on PlayStation right now. Moreover, in a recent PlayStation Blog post, Tuxedo Labs CEO Marcus Dawson shared that Teardown will be in the PlayStation Plus game catalogue, which will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships.

Source: Tuxedo Labs

Teardown has been an immensely delightful game to play and follow. It was an early and strong title showcased right here on the Indie-licious livestream. We also gave it a glowing Shacknews review and voted it Shacknews Best PC Game of 2022. The community around Teardown has largely been as enthusiastic about it. The game’s opportunities to destroy very nearly anything in it as you aim to perform elaborate heists make it an absolute delight to play with countless viable strategies based on how you move and destroy.

With the game now dated for a November release date on Xbox Series and PS5 consoles, stay tuned for further updates and details leading up to the console launch.