ShackStream Indie-licious breaks the bank, & everything else, in Teardown

Let's look at our heist checklist. You got your getaway vehicle? Check. You’ve got your plan? Check. You’ve got intention to crash and explode your way through everything that stands between you and the heist when everything goes wrong…? Checkeroo. It looks like we’re ready to hit the big score and just about everything else that stands in our way in Teardown on today’s Indie-licious.

Teardown comes to us from Tuxedo Labs. Having launched on October 29, 2020 in early access, Teardown is currently available on Steam. In this game, you’re trying to pull off the perfect heist. The twist? The entire world is made up of highly destructible voxel components. Nothing is safe. So, as things get out of hand and your plans get even more unwieldy, you’ll be running semi-trucks through buildings and into the ocean on fire, all to get you that big score with an ever-expanding arsenal of tools.

Tune in as we go live with the mayhem and fun of Teardown on the Shacknews Twitch channel for Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET, we look at the latest and most interesting indie games. You can also watch the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone for tuning into Indie-licious and other Twitch streams here at Shacknews. Your support and engagement make all of these projects fun and continually possible. As an aside, if you’d like to help keep the fun going, consider following or subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t have the dough? That’s okay, but don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link it up to your Twitch account for a free subscription through Prime Gaming each month. If you’dlike to throw that free subscription our way, we’d happily take it.

All the voxels in the world can’t keep us away from crafting the perfect heist, so tune in as we aim to take it all in Teardown on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream.