New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Fortnite V-Bucks prices to increase in October 2023

The United States and other select countries will see V-Bucks price increases across the board next month.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
1

The economy of V-Bucks in Fortnite is about to shift in October 2023. Epic Games has announced a price increase of V-Bucks that will affect the United States and further select countries. This price increase has been attributed to factors such as ‘inflation and currency fluctuations,’ and while players still have time to get in on the current pricing, October will see all V-Bucks packages across the board reflecting the price increase in October.

Epic Games announced the upcoming price increase for V-Bucks in a news post on the Fortnite website this week. According to the announcement, V-Bucks will increase in price on October 27, 2023. The increase in price won’t be global, but rather will be implemented in select regions, including the United States. Other countries affected are as follows: Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and any country storefronts where the US Dollar is used.

Fortnite V-Bucks price change chart
Epic Games shared the above chart showing off the price changes in V-Bucks pages in the United States and other select countries.
Source: Epic Games

Epic Games attributed the increase in prices to the state of the economy, citing inflation as one of the primary factors:

With that in mind, the new prices of V-Bucks packages is as follows (All prices USD):

  • Extinction Code Pack: $4.49 (Prev. $3.99)
  • Untask’d Courier Pack: $17.99 (Prev. $15.99)
  • Gifted Battle Pass: $8.54 (Prev. $7.59)
  • 1,000 V-Bucks: $8.99 (Prev. $7.99)
  • 2,800 V-Bucks: $22.99 (Prev. $19.99)
  • 5,000 V-Bucks: $36.99 (Prev. $31.99)
  • 13,500 V-Bucks: $89.99 (Prev. $79.99)

With these prices going into effect at the end of October, it would be a good idea to stock up on V-Bucks if you can before the price increase. Stay tuned for more Fortnite news and updates here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola