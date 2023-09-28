Fortnite V-Bucks prices to increase in October 2023 The United States and other select countries will see V-Bucks price increases across the board next month.

The economy of V-Bucks in Fortnite is about to shift in October 2023. Epic Games has announced a price increase of V-Bucks that will affect the United States and further select countries. This price increase has been attributed to factors such as ‘inflation and currency fluctuations,’ and while players still have time to get in on the current pricing, October will see all V-Bucks packages across the board reflecting the price increase in October.

Epic Games announced the upcoming price increase for V-Bucks in a news post on the Fortnite website this week. According to the announcement, V-Bucks will increase in price on October 27, 2023. The increase in price won’t be global, but rather will be implemented in select regions, including the United States. Other countries affected are as follows: Czech Republic, Denmark, Eurozone countries, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, and any country storefronts where the US Dollar is used.

Epic Games shared the above chart showing off the price changes in V-Bucks pages in the United States and other select countries.

Source: Epic Games

Epic Games attributed the increase in prices to the state of the economy, citing inflation as one of the primary factors:

These adjustments are based on economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations, and follow similar pricing alignments recently completed in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico.

With that in mind, the new prices of V-Bucks packages is as follows (All prices USD):

Extinction Code Pack: $4.49 (Prev. $3.99)

Untask’d Courier Pack: $17.99 (Prev. $15.99)

Gifted Battle Pass: $8.54 (Prev. $7.59)

1,000 V-Bucks: $8.99 (Prev. $7.99)

2,800 V-Bucks: $22.99 (Prev. $19.99)

5,000 V-Bucks: $36.99 (Prev. $31.99)

13,500 V-Bucks: $89.99 (Prev. $79.99)

With these prices going into effect at the end of October, it would be a good idea to stock up on V-Bucks if you can before the price increase. Stay tuned for more Fortnite news and updates here at Shacknews.