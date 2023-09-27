Jony Ive and OpenAI may be collaborating on AI hardware project A new report suggests an unlikely collaboration between Jony Ive and OpenAI.

Jony Ive is a tech legend for his long run at Apple. Most notably helping to design the iPhone and revolutionize smartphones, Ive held a significant role at the company up until his 2019 departure. Since striking out on his own, Ive has built his own company and worked with Ferrari. For his next move, Ive might be partnering with OpenAI for an AI hardware project.

A report was published by The Information yesterday that suggests a new collaboration between Jony Ive and ChatGPT creator OpenAI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has spoken to Ive directly about what is currently being described as “an AI hardware device.” The report also states that Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son has been involved in the discussions.



Source: Getty Images

It’s worth noting that while Altman and Ive have reportedly had discussions about a new device, that’s all that’s happened. There has been no actual work done on the product, and there’s a realistic chance that these conversations don’t actually lead to anything. Jony Ive worked at Apple for 27 years until he left the company in 2019.

OpenAI has made its name in the software business, as ChatGPT continues to evolve and set the course for AI technology. Just this week, the company announced that the AI chatbot can now search the internet and respond to image messages. With that, a forge into the hardware business is a bit unexpected, but collaborating with the man who designed the iPhone is certainly a power move. It hasn’t been all good news for OpenAI, as the company has had to deal with a string of lawsuits pertaining to ChatGPT, including one from Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin.