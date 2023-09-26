ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 374 More Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons on Stevetendo! Who knew Link needed so much help?

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving right back into our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. It will be the first time that I have completed this game when we finish the playthrough.

That being said, during the last Oracle of Seasons episode, we traveled around Holodrum and explored the desert. It was inside the desert that we found the bell that belonged to the ghost pirates. We needed them to get into the graveyard and gain entry to dungeon seven, the Explorer’s Crypt. As I started playing the dungeon, it felt like it was going to be a challenge as it was already tough to get around inside. The boss of the dungeon is a Zelda classic, Gleeok, so we’ll have to be on our toes to defeat it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough.

Can't have a Zelda game without a Gleeok fight!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're getting closer to beating Paper Mario and you won't want to miss the ending.

Don’t get too down when games get too tough for you. Let Shacknews help you with all the great guides and videos they have to offer. Let the fine folks at Shacknews help you find all the shrines in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Shacknews can help you become the best Mortal Kombat 1 player around with out guides and videos. If you’d rather watch something, check out the Shacknews Twitch channel. Subscribe with Prime Gaming and be notified when shows like the Stevetendo show go live!

There are quite a few Super Mario games coming out soon and those are already planned for the Stevetendo show. That being said, keep coming up with games you’d like to see played on the show.