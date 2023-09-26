Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden release date slips into February 2024 Don't Nod had hoped to release its story-driven action RPG in 2023, but admits the competition may be too heavy.

It isn't just players who are looking at the rest of 2023 and noticing how many great games are coming down the pipe. Publishers and developers are seeing the same thing and some of them are opting to get their own work out of the way of the juggernauts. Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod had originally planned to release its action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden this year, but with some massive AAA franchises looming around the corner, they have instead opted to push it back to February.

Here's the message from the Don't Nod Twitter account:

With so many unforgettable games in 2023, it's important that each of them shines brightly. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is no exception. Though finished and set for release, we want Red and Antea's story to get the spotlight it deserves. As a result, with our publisher Focus Entertainment, we took the decision to postpone its release on PCs and Consoles to February 13, 2024. A perfect date for an epic love story! Thank you for your patience, DON'T NOD & FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

Banishers had previously been scheduled for a November 7 release date, which would have put it after the big hits of October (Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, Cities: Skylines 2, Alan Wake 2, etc.), but right before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Persona 5 Tactica, and Super Mario RPG. It also would have come just one week after another Don't Nod title, the story-driven mountain climbing game Jusant, which is scheduled to release on October 31.

Originally revealed during The Game Awards 2022, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden tells the story of living ghost hunter Red mac Raith and his dearly departed spirit wife Antea Duarte. Red has an oath to live up to, banishing wandering souls to the next stage of the afterlife, but with Antea now among them, their mission becomes much more complicated. The two lovers can combine their unique abilities to continue saving New Eden from the spirits walking the living plane, but it's up to the player to determine what ultimately happens at the end of the day in regards to Antea.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 13, 2024.