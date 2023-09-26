How to find the Shards Journal tab - Cyberpunk 2077 Here's where you can locate your Shards Journal tab in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077’s open world is vast and expansive. Night City is crawling with interesting characters to meet and is filled with rich history. So much so that you’ll undoubtedly miss out on several side stories and narratives during your time with the game. Luckily the game features Shards: collectible items that will provide additional information and backstory for Night City, its history, and inhabitants. It’s a cool lore feature that’s easy to miss if you don’t know where to look, so we’ll show you how to open the Shards menu in Cyberpunk 2077.

To find the Shards Journal tab in Cyberpunk 2077, open the main menu. On the right-hand side of your screen, you’ll see the Journal button. Instead of clicking it, hover over it and a dropdown menu of options will appear, including Shards. Select that button and you’ll find yourself inside of the Shards menu. Here you’ll find a slew of information relating to the Shards you’ve collected, with the Shards broken up into the following categories:

Technology

Articles

World

Other

Leaflets

Notes

Literature

People of Night City

If you’re someone that enjoys simply walking the streets of Night City, overhearing absurd conversations and observing the environment, you’ll get a real kick out of the Shards Journal. It features information and details about the world of Cyberpunk 2077 that you wouldn’t learn elsewhere.

That's how you can open the Shards Journal in Cyberpunk 2077.