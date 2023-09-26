Larian Studios CEO talks developing Baldur's Gate 3 and working with Wizards of the Coast Apparently Wizard of the Coast were more hands-off than you might expect and simply trusted Larian Studios to do what they do best.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be a resounding success, with players still joining the fight while others are already well into their subsequent playthroughs. We had the pleasure of speaking with Larian Studios CEO and founder, Swen Vincke, about what sort of challenges and pressures the team faced when tackling a gigantic project like Baldur’s Gate 3. Please, take a look!

Vincke spoke to the various pressures that are involved in creating a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only is it a massive game and series in its own right, there are pressures from the community and the desire to do it right. There were fans of the original Baldur’s Gate games, fans of the Divinity series, and of course Dungeons & Dragons fans, and all of these groups were on Vincke and the team’s mind when creating the game.

When it came to adding elements to the game, Vincke’s position was “if the team could handle it, then we’re going to put it in.” This is evidenced in the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 has such a large selection of magical spells for players to cast and something like the ability to speak with animals is throughout the entire game.

Be sure to check out the whole interview with Swen Vincke. He offers a lot of valuable insight into the process of designing such an intricate and rich game like Baldur’s Gate 3. For more developer interviews, take a look at the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.