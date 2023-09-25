New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Cal Kestis actor says a third Star Wars Jedi game is in the works

Cameron Monaghan says work has begun at Respawn Entertainment on a new Star Wars Jedi game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
1

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi series officially became a franchise with the release of Fallen Order earlier this year. It was praised for iterating upon the first game and further expanding the Star Wars mythos. While Respawn Entertainment and EA have yet to announce a new game, the voice behind protagonist Cal Kestis confirmed that a third Star Wars Jedi game is in development.

Cameron Monaghan was featured at an Ocala Comic Con panel last week where he appeared next to Tina Ivlev (Merrin). The full panel was recorded and uploaded to YouTube by attendee Saix_XIII. It was here that he casually confirmed that work had indeed begun on a third game in the Star Wars Jedi series. “We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing it right now,” he said. “That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”

Cal using the force to push a scout trooper back.

Source: Electronic Arts

What’s really interesting here is that this panel took place on September 16, just one day after series director Stig Asmussen confirmed that he was leaving Respawn Entertainment and EA. Having helmed the first two games, it’s unclear if Asmussen had done any pre-production work on the next title before his departure. It’s also unknown just how heavily the development of the next Star Wars Jedi game will be impacted by his exit.

With the financial and critical success of the Star Wars Jedi games, it doesn’t come as a shock that a third game is on the way. There were four years of development between the first two games in the series, so stick with Shacknews as we await details on what’s next for the Star Wars Jedi games.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola