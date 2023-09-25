Cal Kestis actor says a third Star Wars Jedi game is in the works Cameron Monaghan says work has begun at Respawn Entertainment on a new Star Wars Jedi game.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi series officially became a franchise with the release of Fallen Order earlier this year. It was praised for iterating upon the first game and further expanding the Star Wars mythos. While Respawn Entertainment and EA have yet to announce a new game, the voice behind protagonist Cal Kestis confirmed that a third Star Wars Jedi game is in development.

Cameron Monaghan was featured at an Ocala Comic Con panel last week where he appeared next to Tina Ivlev (Merrin). The full panel was recorded and uploaded to YouTube by attendee Saix_XIII. It was here that he casually confirmed that work had indeed begun on a third game in the Star Wars Jedi series. “We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing it right now,” he said. “That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”



Source: Electronic Arts

What’s really interesting here is that this panel took place on September 16, just one day after series director Stig Asmussen confirmed that he was leaving Respawn Entertainment and EA. Having helmed the first two games, it’s unclear if Asmussen had done any pre-production work on the next title before his departure. It’s also unknown just how heavily the development of the next Star Wars Jedi game will be impacted by his exit.

With the financial and critical success of the Star Wars Jedi games, it doesn’t come as a shock that a third game is on the way. There were four years of development between the first two games in the series, so stick with Shacknews as we await details on what’s next for the Star Wars Jedi games.