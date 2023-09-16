How to unlock Kameo fighters - Mortal Kombat 1 If you're wondering what you need to access the locked Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, we have the info here.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out and brings an interesting new mechanic to the game in the form of Kameo fighters. Pulled from many corners of Mortal Kombat lore, these fighters can be called in for assists at nearly any time to aid in your fight. However, you’ll notice right away that you don’t have access to all of them. You’re going to have to do some work to unlock the hidden Kameo fighters, but don’t worry, we have the details on what you need to do right here.

How to unlock Kameo fighters

By leveling up your player profile level, you'll collect all of the locked Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 bit by bit.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

To unlock the hidden Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, you only need to level up your player profile level in the game. Separate from character Mastery, this is your overall account progress in Mortal Kombat 1. You’ll raise your level by simply playing Mortal Kombat 1, including playing Towers, the Story Mode, the new Invasion Mode, online matches, and more. As you level up, you’ll get various rewards and the Kameo fighters will be among them. Here’s the level at which each hidden Kameo fighter will unlock:

Kung Lao Kameo - Level 5

Sub-Zero Kameo - Level 10

Scorpion Kameo - Level 15

Shujinko Kameo - Level 20

Motaro Kameo - Level 25

Offline, the fastest track to leveling your profile up is to finish the Story Mode, play the Invasion Mode, and complete Towers. If you’re good enough, Online play is also fast lane to profile levels. If you win matches in Ranked, it provides a ton of experience to both the Mastery of the character you play and your overall profile level. Even if you lose, it still provides some pretty good experience, plus you’ll get that much closer to unlocking things like second Fatalities on your favorite characters as well.

Now that you know how to unlock Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, you should be well on your way to getting the assistance you need in your fights. Be sure to check out our other Mortal Kombat 1 coverage for further guides and news updates.