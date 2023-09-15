GitHub cofounder Chris Wanstrath teases new game development engine The program is currently nicknamed 'Void' and is set to launch in 2024.

GitHub has been quite the popular platform for the exchange and distribution of software and code since it was first created in 2008. With how successful of a tool it’s been, it was quite fascinating to learn that one of its founders is currently working on a brand new project. Chris “defunkt” Wanstrath has announced that he’s developing a new platform for game developers, and it’s coming next year.

Wanstrath announced the new project himself in a tweet yesterday. “In 2007, I wanted a better way to collaborate on software so I cofounded GitHub. We launched in 2008. In 2023, I wanted a better way to build games, soooo... I'm looking forward to sharing something new in 2024.” The platform’s website is live now, with some placeholder text that teases what the full service will offer.



Source: Getty Images

Today, game development isn't about game developers. We're working to change that.

It’s hard to ignore the timing of this announcement. It comes just a few days after Unity announced that it would be introducing Runtime Fees, charging developers per install once they cross a download and revenue threshold. Many developers have been sharing their interests in using different engines in the wake of the news. Of course, defunkt’s project was undoubtedly already in the works before Unity put its foot in its mouth.

Earlier this year, Chris Wanstrath founded the Null Games publishing label through GitHub. Those interested in learning more about Wanstrath’s project can provide their email on the website and register to be notified when the service launches. We’ll be keeping an eye on the project and will share more information about it as it becomes available.