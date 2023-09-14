Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features over 65 customizable suits It looks like the black suit from the Sam Raimi films is included.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, bringing about one of the year’s most anticipated releases. While we already know a good deal about the next adventure for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Insomniac Games still stopped by the latest PlayStation State of Play to drop some additional details about the game. This included more details about all of the changes and improvements to customization.

The information about customization came during the September 2023 PlayStation State of Play. Senior Creative Director Bryhan Intihar made an appearance to shine new light on the upcoming superhero game. During a customization sizzle reel, Intihar explained what players can expect from the game. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature over 65 suits from the comics, movies, and multiple original designs, and thanks to the all new Suit Style system, you’ll have more than 200 ways to outfit your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

We get a glimpse at this new Suit Style system in the trailer. This lets you equip alternate color styles for the available suits, adding more depth to customization. Interestingly enough, one of the suits teased during the trailer is none other than the black symbiote suit worn by Tobey Macquire’s Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man 2. It’s one of the most beloved iterations of the costume and should fit in well with the game’s Venom storyline.

The trailer also showed more of the map’s new locations, Brooklyn and Queens. As for how players will split their time between Miles and Peter, they’ll be able to switch between them freely and quickly thanks to the PS5’s internal SSD. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still on course for an October 20, 2023 release date. The latest State of Play also included the reveal of Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s release date.