Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways DLC arrives next week
Ada Wong takes center stage in the new DLC for Resident Evil 4.
Resident Evil 4 Remake was one of the most financially and critically successful games of the early 2023 release window, breathing new life into one of the horror franchise’s most beloved entries. Luckily for fans, Capcom isn’t done with RE4 quite yet. The Separate Ways DLC is coming to RE4 Remake, and it’s only a week away.
Developing...
