Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC launches Spring 2024 The second wave of Splatoon 3 DLC is single-player focused.

We already knew that a second wave of Splatoon 3 DLC was in the works, and Nintendo kicked off its September 2023 Direct by revealing more details about it. Side Order will expand the game’s campaign, and is currently on track to be released in the spring of next year.

Splatoon 3’s Side Order story DLC was highlighted during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. It’s the second part of the game’s Expansion Pass, and focuses entirely on single-player content. The DLC will find players inside of the Spire of Order, a tower filled with new enemies to defeat and puzzles to solve. The trailer shows off some of the new foes, weapons, and allies featured in the DLC.

The trailer also reveals a robotic companion version of Pearl, as well as a mysterious character named Acht. In the tower elevator, you can select which floor you’d like to travel to. This screen shows you the difficulty of each level, as well as the reward you’ll get for completing it. Each level also has a special trait that will impact your playstyle. For example, one level includes an increase to damage dealt by explosives.

Splatoon 3 fans will get their hands on the Side Order DLC in the spring of next year. It was just the first announcement from a jam-packed Nintendo Direct, which included the likes of a Princess Peach game and a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.