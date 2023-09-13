Vex Incursion Zone tracker - Destiny 2 Find out when a Vex Incursion Zone is happening and where in Destiny 2 using one of the best tools the community has created.

Vex Incursion Zone is an activity unique to the city of Neomuna on Neptune in Destiny 2. This random event sees players fight, and hopefully defeat, an invading Vex force. Those who manage to clear it are guaranteed an Exotic armor piece, hence its popularity. The only trouble is trying to get a Vex Incursion Zone tracker. The good news is that it is possible to know when one of these events is occurring, provided you’re okay with using external resources.

Vex Incursion Zone tracker

While you cannot track the Vex Incursion Zone events in-game, there are dedicated tools and communities that are used to track it outside of Destiny 2. The following tools were created by modder Buuz135:

Asher Mir on Twitter

Vex Network on Discord

Players have two means of tracking the Vex Incursion Zone, either through Twitter or Discord. You can follow the Twitter account, VexNetAssistant, and turn on notifications to be alerted when an event is about to take place – it typically gives a 4 minute notice. Alternatively, you can join the Vex Network Discord server and turn on notifications. There is a channel called Bot-Doing-Work that shows a real-time feed of the bot scanning the zone to see when an event starts.

Source: Shacknews

Because the Vex Incursion Zone is a completely random event, there’s simply no way to know when it will appear other than by word of mouth, hence why this bot is so impressive. There will be bot downtime whenever the Destiny 2 servers go down or when the bot gets one of the many errors the game throws at players. However, this is by far the most reliable way to participate in the event and can save you time from farming Legend & Master Lost Sectors.

The creator of the mod has set up a Ko-Fi and Patreon account for those who want to help support the running of the bot. All you need to do now is wait for the bot to track the Vex Incursion Zone in Destiny 2 and keep an eye out for a notification. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for other schedules and rotations for things that are predictable and do have a set occurrence.