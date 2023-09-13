Mortal Kombat 1 Seasons will extend to its single-player Invasion Mode During the latest Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast, the NetherRealm Studios devs shared that players will have seasonal content in single-player as well as competitive.

Mortal Kombat 1 is on the verge of coming out, and today NetherRealm Studios took us on a deep dive into more of its single-player content, including Invasion Mode. This is a single-player mode that will let players take a character of their choice on various campaigns to keep EarthRealm safe. Not only that, there will be rewards for completing challenges in the mode that will be tied into the same Seasons that have been part of Mortal Kombat multiplayer over the last couple games.

NetherRealm Studios announced details of the Invasion Mode and its seasonal content during the latest episode of the Kombat Kast on September 13, 2023. According to the developers, including community manager Tyler Lansdown, Invasion Mode will have its own content rewards via Seasons in the game as in the multiplayer. We’ve seen limited-time content come to single-player before, such as with the Towers of Time in Mortal Kombat 11, and it seems Mortal Kombat 1 will still have the arcade-style Towers, but Invasion Mode will specifically get rewards alongside whatever season is going on at the time.

Mortal Kombat 1's Invasion Mode will feature a multitude of biomes to find through full of secrets, battles, and rewards for single-player fighters.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Further along in the Kombat Kast, the NetherRealm devs revealed that Mortal Kombat 1’s Seasons will also be cyclical as previous games have been. That means if you miss a reward in a Season, you’re out of luck for the time being, but Seasons will eventually cycle through again so you can pick up any rewards you missed and continue to progress with your favorite characters. Speaking of characters, there will also be rewards and cosmetics tied to just playing a character and Kameo fighter frequently. You’ll earn mastery rewards for continuing to play with them.

It sounds as though Invasion Mode will be the place to go if you want to have fun offline and also get goodies for your favorite kombatants. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch in early access this week with the full release next week. Stay tuned for further details and coverage leading up to and after the release.