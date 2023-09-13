Meta Connect 2023 livestream presentation set for late September Facebook and Meta are set to show off their latest efforts in VR hardware and applications when the Meta Connect presentation returns this month.

For years, Oculus, Facebook, and now Meta have utilized the Connect event to showcase their latest efforts in VR technology and applications. That will continue to be the case in 2023. Meta has announced the Meta Connect 2023 livestream event in which it will share the latest details on things like the Meta Quest 3, upcoming software, and further innovations and product announcements. It will be going down at the end of September 2023.

Meta announced the Meta Connect 2023 livestream presentation in a press release on September 13, 2023, opening up the Meta Connect website for viewers to register to watch the event. The event is set to take place across September 27 and 28, with Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivering a keynote address to kick things off on September 27 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to watch directly on the Meta Connect website, as well as through the Horizon Worlds app.

The Meta Connect 2023 presentation will run across September 27 and 28 with a keynote by Mark Zuckerberg kicking things off.

Source: Meta

The announcement also shared a number of key updates and reveals that will take place during Meta Connect 2023, as shared below:

The Quest 3 mixed reality headset and the experiences it enables

The latest developments in AI-powered experiences across our platforms

How the metaverse is coming to life

Insights from the community of devs, builders, and creators

The Meta Quest 3 is likely going to be the marquee section of Meta Connect 2023, with the device having been originally revealed earlier this year ahead of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. We still don’t have an actual release date on the Meta Quest 3 despite knowing its coming before the end of 2023, so it’s possible we could get that information at Meta Connect as well.

Whatever is shown at Meta Connect 2023, stay tuned to Shacknews for more updates as they drop. We’ll share the details and coverage here as it comes out.