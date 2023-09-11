Cities: Skylines 2's Photo Mode will let you change time of day & weather conditions Aurora Borealis? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within your city? Yes!

As we get closer and closer to the launch of Cities: Skylines 2 in October, Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive continue to share a wealth of features and upgrades coming to the game, including improvements to Photo Mode! Players that want to get the most out of pictures and video clips of their city are going to have a lot of customizable options to work with in creating the conditions for that perfect shot. You can even adjust the time of day and weather to make your city shine the way you want it to in your screenshots and videos.

Colossal Order shared these details in the latest developer video for Cities: Skylines 2, this time entirely focusing on the upgrades to Photo Mode. This time around, players will be able to access a suite of options that lets players fiddle with all sorts of camera settings to get the perfect pictures you want. Options like Camera Body, Camera Lens, and Aperture Shape let you fiddle with the focus length, shadow, exposure, shape, and more of the shot. Color lets you create unique settings like making monochrome or grayscale shots or fiddle with more vibrant settings like white balance and brightness.

Finally, Weather settings let you catch your city in the state you want it to be without having to wait for the environment to come through for you. You can play with fog, add clouds of different types, make it a clear and sunny day, bring the rain, or even create the conditions for a beautiful aurora borealis in your city.

Superintendent Chalmers would like to see the Aurora Borealis in your city in Cities: Skylines 2.

The options are there to use Photo Mode in Cities: Skylines 2 to make your city as picturesque as you want. It’s up to your imagination on how to use them.

Cities: Skylines 2 doesn’t need to do much more convincing to get players on board, but features like the improved Photo Mode are making it ever more enticing. With an October 2023 release date still set, stay tuned for more updates and reveals as we get closer to its launch.