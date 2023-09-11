Starfield Creation Kit official mod support is coming in 2024, says Todd Howard In a recent interview, Todd Howard shared that official Bethesda Creation Kit mod support is coming for Starfield next year.

One of the more popular features of recent Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 has been the implementation of official mod support that allowed easier creation of mods and for curated mods to be installed onto even console versions of the games. That’s coming to Starfield as well, but Todd Howard just revealed that it will probably be in 2024. In a recent interview, Howard shared that Starfield’s official mod support (AKA its Creation Kit) will be coming next year.

Howard shared brief details about the incoming official mod support and Creation Kit for Starfield in a conversation with Famitsu. There are a number of mods out there for Starfield already, including one that turns most of the police forces in the first city into Stormtroopers from Star Wars, but we’d yet to hear any details about when Starfield’s Creation Kit mod support would arrive. When asked about what players could do with mods, Howard offhandedly shared details about the Creation Kit.

“Mod support will be available next year,” Todd said in a roughly translated mention. “We love it too, so we'll do it in a big way.”

Mods like this Metroid-inspired spacesuit may eventually gain official support once Starfield's official mod support launches in 2024.

Source: ACACYN

There’s no telling what doing mod support “in a big way” might mean at this stage, but it sounds like Bethesda has lofty plans for the feature this time around. Previous games allowed players to do things like make dragons in The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim into very large (and voiced) “Macho Man” Randy Savage monsters. It also allowed for more sensible options like showing you exactly what you were going to say with dialogue in Fallout 4.

Whatever happens with mod support in Starfield, it sounds like it’s going to be quite the occasion when official mod support comes from Bethesda. Stay tuned for more details on the Starfield Creation Kit mod support launch as they drop. In the meantime, check out our Starfield Strategy Guide for all the help you need getting through the cosmos without mods.