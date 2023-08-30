New World: Rise of the Angry Earth is the game's first expansion coming in October A new adventure, complete with a raised level cap, new gear rarity tier, an end-game expedition, and more are coming in the first expansion to Amazon Games' MMORPG.

New World may not be making waves the way it first did when Amazon revealed it was doing an MMORPG, but the game still has live in it and it’s about to get a substantial new content expansion in Rise of the Angry Earth. Amazon Games announce New World: Rise of the Angry Earth coming this October 2023, and it will bring a new tier of gear rarity, a new weapon class, a transformed Zone, and a new end-game expedition to name a few things.

Amazon Games announced the New World: Rise of the Angry Earth expansion via a blog post on the game’s website on August 30, 2023.

Set to launch on October 3, 2023 on PC, Rise of the Angry Earth will bring a whole new chapter of adventure to the game with all new features and mechanics, one of which is the addition of mounts, as shared in the expansion’s summary:

In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern tip of Aeternum, formerly known as First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been ravaged by the fury of Artemis and the Angry Earth. No one is certain what has become of the people and villages that once populated the area, and a deadly barrier has kept all but the most intrepid from attempting to find out. This abundance of earthly powers has awakened the mighty Beast Lords, a new possible adversary facing the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a boon - the secret to taming and riding animals.

Players will be able to master and ride new mounts into battle when the New World: Rise of the Angry Earth expansion launches.

Source: Amazon Games

Players will be able to gain the ability summon and ride mounts in Rise of the Angry Earth, including horses, dire wolves, and lions. Each will have their own equipment which can be dyed different colors to suit the player’s fancy. Moreover, the game is getting a new weapon class in the Flail: a one-handed weapon with the option to use a shield in your offhand. The Flail offers a balance of offense, defense, and support as you wield melee, arcane magic, and strong defenses to bolster your group while remaining on the attack.

We saw potential in New World, but wanted a bit more out of it when we reviewed it in 2021. It’s been through revamps, but Rise of the Angry Earth sounds like a major step forward for the game. Existing players can get the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion by itself for $29.99 USD, but new players can get a bundle of New Worlds and the expansion for $69.99 USD. As we approach the expansion’s launch in October, stay tuned for more updates and reveals.