New World is getting a 'Fresh Start' reset this November Amazon Games is rolling out the new Fresh Start Worlds as a way to provide players with a 'high quality fresh start.'

If you’ve been hankering for a fresh start in New World, Amazon Games had some good news to share today that you’ll be excited to hear about. Specifically, how New World players will have the opportunity to “conquer untouched territory, amass vast wealth, and forge new reputations when Fresh Start Worlds come to Aeternum on November 2.”

The rollout of Fresh Start Worlds comes between, and in conjunction with, the game’s Brimstone Sands update which is something that’s noted in the press release accompanying the Fresh Start Worlds announcement.

We’ve received a lot of requests for Fresh Start Worlds, so we are using the time between the Brimstone Sands release and the opening of these worlds to ensure you have a high quality, fresh start. All coins, loot, and characters must originate in these servers. That means no powerful or rich Adventurers can transfer into any of the new worlds. A blank canvas complete with a revamped starting experience awaits. What will you claim?

The press release ends with the mention that players can check out the PTR now for an early look at the game’s “new streamlined quests, points of interest, and revised storyline.” While players will have to wait until November 2 for Fresh Start Worlds in New World, the Brimstone Sands update is rolling out today, October 18.

With the Brimstone Sands update, New World players will be given access to a new zone that’s “roughly the size of 2.5 Everfalls” and features new enemies, new territory to control, and new story content.

For more on the Brimstone Sands update, be sure to read through the full release post from Amazon Games. And for more New World news, check out some of our previous coverage as well, including details about New World’s previous Heart of Madness update.