New World Heart of Madness update detailed in new blog post

Amazon Games has shared a content roadmap and shared new details on the latest New World update.
Donovan Erskine
1

New World is one of the latest original offerings from Amazon Games. Launching back in October, the developer has continued to support the colonial-inspired MMO with new content for players to dig into. The latest batch of New World content comes in the Heart of Madness update. Amazon Games detailed this update, as well as future New World content, in a new blog post.

The New World blog post gives an update from the team about what’s new in the MMO. There’s also an hour-long roundtable discussion with the developers that was shared to YouTube. It’s here that the developers detail a slew of new content coming to the game, including the new weapon type, the Blunderbuss. “It’s a mid-range weapon that scales off of strength and intelligence,” they share. The Blunderbuss has two skill trees; one that emphasizes close-range combat with spread shots and mobility traps, and one that is designed to keep them at a distance with mid-range attacks.

It’s in this discussion that we also learn more about the new Tempest’s Heart Expedition, which will serve as the final arc of the Isabella story line. “We really wanted this to push the limits of what we could do visually with an expedition space,” said Art Director Charles Bradbury. They also go on to discuss the implications that the new expedition has on the game’s narrative going forward.

The full roundtable discussion features updates on in-game events, combat, and moderation. There’s also a segment where the developers field questions from players. Amazon has been going big on MMOs, with New World and Lost Ark both arriving in such close proximity. For more on both of those titles, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

