ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 363 It could be the final episode of Super Mario Galaxy tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into deep space to help Mario in Super Mario Galaxy. The last Super Mario Galaxy episode started off slow but we managed to pick up the pace and collected power star number one hundred. There are twenty stars left in the game so this could be the final Super Mario Galaxy episode.

In order to get the super secret last star in the game, we have to beat the game twice, with Mario and Luigi, and collect all one hundred twenty-power stars. If there’s time tonight we’ll see if we can perform these tasks and beat Bowser. If this is the final Super Mario Galaxy episode, I’ll give my thoughts and feelings on the game after we beat it. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see if we finish Super Mario Galaxy!

One final showdown with Bowser in space!

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. We'll also continue our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough too. We're up to chapter four in Paper Mario and dungeon four in the Oracle of Seasons!

