Sindel and General Shao confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 Motaro and Shujinko are also joining the roster as a Kameo Fighter.

NetherRealm had been teasing a new Mortal Kombat 1 reveal for Gamescom Opening Night Live, and the studio delivered with a new trailer presented by Ed Boon himself. The bloody new trailer revealed Sindel and General Shao as new fighters, with Motaro and Shujinko joining as Kameo Fighters.

Ed Boon prefaced the new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer by calling it the craziest yet, and it’s hard to argue with him. The chaotic new trailer shows Sindel unleashing a devastating barrage of attacks against enemies, including one that sees her grab a fighter’s legs and split him in half right at the nether region. She also shows off synergy with Motaro, a new Kameo fighter who has been part of the Mortal Kombat universe since MK 3.

The trailer also introduces us to General Khan, a younger version of the character that would later become known as Shao Khan. Wielding a large axe, his kit revolves around heavy attacks and setting enemies up for some unforgiving combos. It looks like the character will hold a rather significant role in the story, with Liu Kang resetting the universe’s timeline.

While it’s not a new reveal, the trailer also showed more gameplay of Raiden, another character who’s younger in this game than he is in most Mortal Kombat titles. NetherRealm has been on an absolute roll with the MK reveals, just announcing Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik during EVO 2023. Be sure to bookmark our guide to keep up with Mortal Kombat 1’s growing roster of characters. We’ve also got all the news you need to know from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.