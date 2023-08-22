ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 361 Time for more exploration in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into the world of Holodrum in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. This is one of the few Legend of Zelda games that I didn’t play that much as a kid. Not having as much experience with it makes it feel like I’m playing a new game for the first time.

On the last Oracle of Seasons episode, we made our way to the third dungeon, the Poison Moth’s Lair, and defeated the boss that resided there. That dungeon felt like a big maze as we were having a tough time getting our sense of direction. Tonight, we’ll make our way to the fourth dungeon in the game, the Dancing Dragon Dungeon. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the show to see if we can help Link save Din from the forces of evil!

Link has a way with everyone, even the Maku Tree!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're close to finishing the third chapter in the game so make sure you swing by the show for a good time.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been out for quite some time now and there are plenty of locations to discover.

Keep thinking of new games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. I’m planning a Pokémon Stadium 2 mini game playthrough soon so stay tuned for that. We’ve hit a lull in the summer months for new games but you never know when interesting games will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.