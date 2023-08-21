ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 360 More interstellar traveling with Super Mario Galaxy on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into space to help Super Mario in our Super Mario Galaxy playthrough. During the last Super Mario Galaxy episode, we completed the green star galaxies, which were some of the tougher power stars to get. They ranged from tough platforming to precision motion controls. If you’ve ever watched a Stevetendo episode, you know motion controls and I don’t mix.

We have been getting about twenty power stars an episode so we’ll try to keep that up tonight. We have enough power stars to save the Princess but we’re going for every power star in the game so it’s not time to play hero yet. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can climb closer to saving the princess and take care of more prankster comets!

King Kaliente was a tough boss fight! It's only going to get tougher from here!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. We're also going to continue our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door adventure too so stay tuned!

You would think I’d get tired of shouting about the great guides and videos Shacknews has pertaining to the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’d be wrong. There is so much to discover in that game that I wish I had these guides to use when I started my playthrough. Even now, there is so many places I haven’t gone in the game so don’t make the same mistake I did and use the guides Shacknews has created. Impa learned all she knows from these guides and videos so how can you not use them. If you’re more of a visual learner, subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming so you never miss a great show, like the Stevetendo show!

Keep thinking of new games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. Be on the lookout for a Pokémon Stadium 2 mini game showcase episode soon! Also, Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario and other characters for Nintendo, was named a Nintendo ambassador today. Viewers of Stevetendo will know I try to entertain with voices during the stream and Super Mario is one of my favorites. Join the show to hear my thoughts.