Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is getting a demo that unlocks if you beat Like a Dragon Gaiden Ryu Ga Gotoku shared that the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo unlocked by clearing Like a Dragon Gaiden will feature scenes not in the main game.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has done some zany things with the Yakuza series over the years, but one of the zaniest might be related to a demo for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (formerly known as Like A Dragon 8). Ahead of Like a Dragon 8 is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who erased his name, and Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed that if one clears Like a Dragon Gaiden, they’ll gain access to an Infinite Wealth demo that contains exclusive scenes and content for the game.

Ryu Ga Gotoku shared the details of the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo in a post on the studio’s Twitter this week. According to the post, it would seem that demo will be distributed soon through Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Players will be able to check out “special content that includes scenes that are not in the main part of Like a Dragon 8.” It’s also noted near the bottom that “this trial version will be unlocked after clearing Yakuza 7 Gaiden.”

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's tweet about the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth special demo seems to imply you have to clear Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to unlock it.

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

If we’re reading this correctly, it would seem that in order to access the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo, you have to complete and roll credits on Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. That seems like a tall order to play a demo, but players who manage to do it will be apparently be treated to scenes that otherwise aren’t in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Currently, Like a Dragon Gaiden is slated to release on November 8, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Announced alongside it, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will come after. As we await more details, stay tuned for updates out of Ryu Ga Gotoku and the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series.