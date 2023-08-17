Capcom reveals Tokyo Game Show 2023 lineup, including Resident Evil 4 VR Capcom will also be showing updates on the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Monster Hunter Now, and Street Fighter 6.

Capcom has revealed its lineup for what fans can expect to see out of the company at Tokyo Game Show 2023. As we get into the fall season, it’s getting to be time for the last major video game presentations of the year. Gamescom is next week, and Tokyo Game Show will come soon after in late September. With that in mind, Capcom has shared a peek at what fans can expect to see, including updates on Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Now, and more.

Capcom shared its lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2023 via the Capcom Europe Twitter on August 17, 2023, as well as on its website. According to the website, Capcom will be showing off news and updates or the following titles and projects:

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Street Fighter 6

Exoprimal

Monster Hunter Now

Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2023 has been announced and looks stacked and ready to share the latest updates on upcoming and ongoing games.

Source: Capcom Europe

While all of these things have been announced, some of them haven’t launched such as the Apollo Justice Trilogy and Monster Hunter Now. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 4’s VR Mode and further Street Fighter 6 content have been known to be in the works and we expect to learn the latest details about them at Tokyo Game Show.

Monster Hunter Now in particular is a collaboration between Capcom and Pokemon Go mobile developer Niantic, allowing players to bring Monster Hunter to their real world goings on, collecting resources and engaging in battles with iconic creatures from the series on mobile devices. Pre-registration is open for the game and it’s expected to launch in September.

With Capcom’s slate for Tokyo Game Show 2023 revealed it, will be interesting to see what kind of news the company has for us at the event. Tokyo Game Show 2023 takes place from September 21 to September 24, so stay tuned for coverage leading up to and during the event.