ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 359

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. Fir those who don’t know, this will be my first full playthrough of this game. I say full playthrough because I had some knowledge of the game but last episode covered all that. We met Din, acquired the Rod of Seasons and defeated the first two dungeons.

Tonight, we begin the part of Oracle of Seasons that I’m not too familiar with. The Oracle games came out on the Game Boy Color and were tough to get even when they were relatively new. That being said, playing these games on the Stevetendo show will be a tough challenge because I’m not that familiar with them. The third dungeon is the Poison Moth’s Lair. It will be interesting to see if this Zelda game keeps the trend of dungeons with moth bosses being a hassle to get through. A Link to the Past Lost Woods is a prime example. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can take another step forward in the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons!

Guy near a windmill, playing a familiar song. Seems pretty suspicious to me. ©Nintendo

Keep thinking of new games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. I’m planning a Pokémon Stadium 2 mini game playthrough soon so stay tuned for that. Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages could be played right after Oracle of Seasons since the two games are connected but you never know what games could release in the next few weeks!