Maggie Robertson on joining Baldur's Gate 3, acting and Dungeons & Dragons Playing the main villain in Baldur's Gate 3, Maggie Robertson recently spoke to how she made it into the game and the process of working with Larian Studios.

Maggie Robertson has fast become a well-known voice in the world of video games. Fans will remember that she served up one of the most notable roles in Resident Evil Village with Lady Dimitrescu, but Robertson more recently played the villain in Baldur’s Gate 3. We recently had a chance to sit down with her and talk about the effect Dimitrescu had on her career, her path to working with Larian Studios on Baldur’s Gate 3, her times with Dungeons & Dragons and more.

Simply put, Robertson feels playing the part of Dimitrescu put her on the map of both gaming and media at large and couldn’t thank Capcom enough for taking a chance on her. With that role under her belt, she was thrilled to take a shot at Baldur’s Gate 3. She found that working with Larian felt good because she got to know who and what her character was so she could better connect with the role. Robertson also said Larian worked very closely with her in forming the effect they wanted to convey in the character’s portrayal.

Robertson is starting to notice that her last major roles have been powerful and strange women that allow her to have fun with the roles, getting grandiose and sinister as the situation calls. She even mused over an opportunity Wizards of the Coast gave her to come out and play a one-shot of Dungeons and Dragons, in which she ended up making her character an elderly Tabaxi (humanoid feline people), so she got to play an old cat lady, which was silly and fun.

Maggie Robertson goes into further detail about acting, Dungeons & Dragons, and her role in Baldur's Gate 3, so check out the full interview above, and then check out our Baldur's Gate 3 topic for your adventuring needs.