ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 358 An Italian Plumber in space! So crazy it just might work!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re going back to space with Super Mario in Super Mario Galaxy. In the last Super Mario Galaxy episode, we defeated Bowser, again, and grabbed another Grand Star in the process. We have been doing a good job during this playthrough of averaging about twenty or so stars per episode. I didn’t think we were going to keep that trend going last episode but we powered through it.

If we weren’t going for all the stars in the game, we have enough to travel to the center of the universe and rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. Since I’m going for all the stars, a date with Bowser at the center of the universe will have to wait. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can find more stars and kick the Koopa army to the curb!

Luigi helped us find the Green Stars. Time to see what all that hard work was for!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seaaons playthrough as well as more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. Swing by the show to see some retro classics!

You’re doing yourself a disservice if you are playing the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and not checking out the Shacknews guides and videos. The staff put in a lot of hard work on those guides so the least you could do is show their hard work didn’t go to waste. In fact, I heard Din, the goddess of Fire, say how great the Shacknews guides were. She knows a thing or two about entertainment so listen to her on this. The sages, on the other hand, subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming. If they didn’t have shows like the Stevetendo show to watch while waiting for Link to use their power, they would go crazy!

Keep thinking of new games that you’d like me to play on the Stevetendo show. We have been playing long games on the show recently so expect a Pokemon Stadium 2 mini games episode when we have an open night. I want to try to beat all the mini games on the toughest setting so that should be fun!