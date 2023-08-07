ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 355 Time for more space travel in Super Mario Galaxy tonight on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re exploring the deepest parts of space in Super Mario Galaxy. During the last Super Mario Galaxy episode, we upped our total of stars to forty-one and saved Luigi from scary boos. That being said, the challenges from the different comets are getting tougher. The Boldergeist Daredevil comet challenge was one of the tougher stars to get when I was younger but in this playthrough, it was much easier than I remembered.

Tonight, we’ll try to finish collecting stars in the kitchen area and unlock more of the space station. There should be another Grand Star to get as well! This is the Super Mario 3D All Stars version of the game and I have been surprised that I haven't made too many mistakes because of the modified motion controls. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, see if we can help Mario survive space and save the Princess!

We beat Boldergeist in a Daredevil comet run. They're only going to get tougher from here on out!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough will be starting this week too so stay tuned.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has so many places to explore that you might get lost at some point. Luckily, the staff at Shacknews has put a lot of time into creating guides and videos to help you out. As I was defeating the Mucktorok in the Water Temple, I could hear noises that translated to “Wow, the Shacknews guides and videos are really good!” I also overheard a Frox in the depths saying that he would lose his mind waiting for someone to fight if it wasn’t for the Shacknews Twitch channel. He subscribed using Prime Gaming so he wouldn’t miss another Stevetendo show episode!

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough will be starting on the show this week but you never know what I could be playing next. Nintendo adds games to the Nintendo Switch Online service infrequently so keep thinking of games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show!