Overwatch 2 PvE story missions revealed with help from John Cena A mysterious hacker had been wreaking havoc with Overwatch Twitch streams, but there's a reason that streamers couldn't see him.

Overwatch 2 players up to this point hadn't gotten a good look at the upcoming PvE story missions that the game is supposed to receive. Of course, Blizzard wanted to make this whole reveal of Overwatch 2: Invasion feel like an event, so it recruited a mysterious hacker named Enigma to mess with Overwatch streams across Twitch. There was no clue as to who this was. It turned out that nobody could see him. But wait! Nobody could see him? That means the hacker can only be one person!

But I kid. Seriously, the identity of the hacker turned out to be... wait, it really is John Cena?

Indeed, it's no joke. John Cena was revealed to be the mysterious Overwatch hacker Enigma. Cena's reveal led to the unveiling of the first Overwatch 2 PvE story mission footage. PvE missions are set to arrive in the weeks ahead following a lengthy wait.

Overwatch 2 players are given a brief glimpse at some of the enemy types that they'll be facing. There's also a first look at the stakes of these missions, as humanity and friendly omnics are all equally threatened by dastardly forces of Null Sector.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It's been a busy day for Blizzard's Overwatch 2 team. Players can jump into the game right now and watch the new Sojourn cinematic to further set the stage for the upcoming PvE missions.

This may not be what the development team originally envisioned, but story missions are finally around the corner. Overwatch 2: Invasion arrives on Thursday, August 10.