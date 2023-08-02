ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 354 More paperwork to file in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re folding Mario into form with more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. During the last Paper Mario episode, we made our way to Rogueport, the town on the high seas full of mystery. We also met our first two party members, Goombella, the Goomba and Koops, the Koopa Troopa.

We helped Koops find his long lost father and in return, he helped defeat Hooktail, the dragon boss of chapter one. We found our first crystal star and made our way back to Rogueport. The thousand-year door is under the city but we can go to it and find out the location of the next crystal star. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, see if we can make our way to the next chapter and our next crystal star!

On our way to chapter 2, we'll meet Flurrie, our next party member

Keeping with the Legend of Zelda theme, one of the next games we’re playing on the Stevetendo show is one of the Legend of Zelda Oracle games. These games were recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online service and will give people another chance to play one of the more interesting Legend of Zelda games.