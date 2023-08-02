Unity (U) Q2 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations Unity put up quite the beat against revenue and earnings-per-share estimates for its latest fiscal quarter.

As we continue to coast through this season of earnings results, Unity was one of the latest tech companies up to share details on its recent fiscal quarter. The company’s earnings results were a little difficult to read this time around, but the bottom line suggests that Unity put up beat on both its revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) metrics. The company seemed to report a profitable quarter for Q2 2023.

Unity posted its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on August 2, 2023. The revenue for Unity’s Q2 2023 came in at $533 million. That was quite a bit up from the $518 million that was expected by Wall Street. EPS was a little more tricky to read for Unity’s Q2 2023. Both Whisper Number and Wall Street estimates called for an EPS of $0.08 per share from Unity. The company had a few factors affecting its bottom line EPS, but the numbers eventually work out to $0.26 per share.

Unity (U) stock was up, but also fluctuating on the release of its Q2 2023 earnings results.

Unity’s guidance has remained in line with what it has pushed for much of its fiscal 2023 already. The company stated that it is happy with its progress so far and remains on track with what it expected for the year. The company has also made strides in getting on board with AI technologies and applications. Unity announced that it would be opening up an AI software marketplace that would aid game designers with implementation of AI programming and use in various projects.

It was an odd, but seemingly winning quarter for Unity in Q2 2023. Stay tuned as we continue to report on more tech companies and their latest fiscal quarterly results, right here at Shacknews.