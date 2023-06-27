Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unity (U) announces AI software marketplace

Unity (U) stock was on the rise after the news of its AI software marketplace.
Donovan Erskine
There has been a lot of scrutiny around AI technology, and an increased attention on its application in the video game industry. Unity (U), the company behind the popular video game engine of the same name, is the latest to dive into the world of artificial intelligence. The company is launching an AS software marketplace that it describes as the “premier destination for AI Solutions.”

Unity announced its new AI software marketplace in a news release on Business Wire. The AI marketplace is inside of the Unity Asset store, and feature three primary capabilities: Generative AI, AI/ML Integration, and Behavior AI. The tools are designed to be easily implemented during the game development process.

Unity CEO John Riccitiello.

“We know that AI will continue to have a seismic impact on the gaming industry and we’re seeing surging demand for more AI tools from our developers,” said Ralph Hauwert, SVP & GM, Unity Runtime, Editor and Ecosystems. “With the new AI marketplace in the Unity Asset Store, we’re making it easier for creators to not only access AI solutions but to select the right ones that fit their project’s needs. Unity is committed to uncovering and delivering the best-in-class AI tools that bring immediate value to our creators. We’re providing our developers with a reliable marketplace so they can effectively harness the power of AI in the game development process directly through the Unity Editor.”

Unity (U) shares were up 12 percent on the announcement of its new AI software marketplace, hitting a high of $42.48 on the day. As AI continues to be a polarizing subject in art and tech spaces, the market seems to be responding well to it.

Unity is the latest player in the gaming industry to get in on the AI boom. For more stories on how the tech and gaming industries are adopting artificial intelligence, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

