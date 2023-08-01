Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PlayStation & Xbox releases set for September 2023 PC and Nintendo Switch versions of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will still launch on August 18.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, but the latest news sets a slightly delayed release date for some of the platforms it’s expected to launch on. Earlier this year, the game received a release date for August 2023 for, but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will release in September 2023. Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game are still set for August 2023 as originally planned.

Team Reptile shared some details on the new release date schedule for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk via a new trailer on the Team Reptile YouTube channel on August 1, 2023. According to the description of the new trailer, the release dates for PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been pushed back to September 1, 2023. Meanwhile, PC and Nintendo Switch versions of the game are still set to launch on August 18, 2023, as announced earlier this year.

This might be slightly disappointing to PlayStation and Xbox players who want to get a feel of what the spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio has to offer, but at least it’s not a tremendous wait after the initial release. With the two weeks between them, Team Reptile will finalize PC and Switch versions of the game while it continues to polish the Xbox and PlayStation versions leading up to release. We also got another good look at the gameplay in the trailer, which once again showcased the lush, cel-shaded urban skateboarding, rollerskating, and biking gameplay.

We thoroughly enjoyed Bomb Rush Cyberfunk when we tried an early version of the game. With the new release dates set, stay tuned as we get closer to the game’s launch.