Hearthstone: Titans - 10 decks to use on Day 1

The latest Standard year for Hearthstone is underway and is about to receive an infusion of godliness. For the game's latest expansion, Hearthstone: Titans adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes. These include some new keywords, mechanics, the reintroduction of some classic keywords, and interesting new strategies.
As Titans goes live, we're taking a look at ten new decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. We recently played against some of these decks ourselves during last week's Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream. As is becoming more common, we were utterly destroyed, but it's through that pain that we were able to educate ourselves on which decks could dominate on day one. Let's take a look at which decks players should consider using for this first day of the latest expansion.
RegisKillbin's Golem Paladin
- 2x (1) Holy Maki Roll
- 2x (2) Dance Floor
- 2x (2) Equality
- 2x (2) Feast and Famine
- 2x (2) Flash of Light
- 2x (2) Wild Pyromancer
- 2x (3) Consecration
- 1x (3) Photographer Fizzle
- 1x (3) Zola the Gorgon
- 2x (4) Cover Artist
- 2x (4) Stoneheart King
- 2x (4) Truesilver Champion
- 2x (5) Tyr's Tears
- 2x (6) Disciple of Amitos
- 1x (7) Amitos, the Peacekeeper
- 1x (7) Anachronos
- 1x (7) The Leviathan
- 1x (7) Tyr
This time, I wanted to lead off with RegisKillbin and it's solely because I was one of the people that got wrecked by this deck. (I'm the TrickyPatron at the end of the video above.) The idea is that Paladins can summon Earthen Golems and they'll have greater stats the more of them that are summoned. There are more than enough tools to make this work and they can overwhelm the opposition quickly.
I should also note that trying to work against Amitus is tough. Without a flat-out removal spell, Taunts can't be knocked down by more than 2 health at a time. I learned the hard way that trying to chip away at minions while Amitus is on the board is easier said than done. Don't sleep on this Titan.
MarkMcKz's Odyn Armor Warrior
- 2x (1) Sanguine Depths
- 2x (1) Sunfury Champion
- 2x (2) Anima Extractor
- 2x (2) Embers of Strength
- 2x (2) Jam Session
- 2x (2) Smelt
- 2x (3) Bellowing Flames
- 2x (3) Stoneskin Armorer
- 2x (4) Craftsman's Hammer
- 2x (4) Light of the Phoenix
- 1x (4) Sunfire Smithing
- 1x (4) Thori'belore
- 1x (5) Taelan Fordring
- 1x (6) Decimator Olgra
- 1x (6) Khaz'goroth
- 2x (6) Minotauren
- 1x (7) Remornia, Living Blade
- 1x (7) Trial by Fire
- 1x (8) Odyn, Prime Designate
Blizzard is now introducing a twist to the typical Control Warrior formula. Odyn, Prime Designate now makes it possible to take that Armor you pick up during any turn and hit the opponent in the face with it.
MarkMcKz has put together a deck that can work as an aggro deck, but also devastate players once Odyn comes down. Watch Minotauren, in particular, especially once it gets buffed, because it can add a lot of Armor, remove a minion target with its Rush ability, and clear the way for a big attack to the face.
Nohandsgamer's Secret Hunter
- 2x (1) Always a Bigger Jorumanger
- 2x (1) Awakening Tremors
- 2x (1) Costumed Singer
- 2x (1) Trinket Tracker
- 1x (2) Bait and Switch
- 2x (2) Conjured Arrow
- 2x (2) Frenzied Fangs
- 2x (2) Hidden Meaning
- 2x (2) Spirit Poacher
- 2x (2) Titanforged Traps
- 2x (3) Wild Spirits
- 1x (5) Ara'lon
- 2x (5) Star Power
- 1x (6) Aggramar, the Avenger
- 2x (6) Hollow Hound
- 2x (6) Starstrung Bow
I'm not just spotlighting Nohandsgamer's Hunter because he kicked my butt... twice. That is part of it, because if you watch the video above, it's clear he's a pro for a reason.
I mainly wanted to spotlight it because I tried to construct a similar Hunter deck with the win condition using a combination of Hodir, Awakening Tremors, and the cleaving Hollow Hound. Of course, it turns out I may have overthought this. Secret Hunter is not meant for long games. The idea is to strike quickly, because the more Secrets that get activated, the cheaper that the 6/2 Starstrung Bow gets.
If you're looking for a quick and effective aggro deck on day one, this is a good way to go.
Languagehacker's Mech Rogue
- 2x (0) Preparation
- 2x (1) Click-Clocker
- 2x (1) Drone Deconstructor
- 2x (1) Gear Shift
- 2x (1) Mistake
- 2x (2) From the Scrapheap
- 2x (2) Ghoulist Alchemist
- 2x (2) Invent-o-matic
- 2x (2) Pit Stop
- 2x (2) Potion Belt
- 1x (2) Potionmaster Putricide
- 2x (2) Serrated Bone Spike
- 2x (3) Coppertail Snoop
- 1x (3) Mimiron, the Mastermind
- 2x (3) SP-3Y3-D3R
- 1x (6) Crabatoa
- 1x (6) V-07-TR-0N Prime
Mech archetypes are nothing new to Hearthstone and there was some initial skepticism to the sneaky Rogue class getting a Mech lineup. As it turns out, it's a potent combination.
Languagehacker's put together two recent Rogue mechanics. He combines the strong mech mechanics introduced by new legendaries Mimiron, the Mastermind and V-07-TR-0N Prime with the Concoctions that debuted with the last expansion. Mimiron's Gadgets can grant players a huge advantage, as they're basically 1-Cost spells that can do things like give your minions Stealth or return opponent minions to their hand. It doesn't take much for a single Mech to get out of hand, so don't overlook Mimiron's ability to swing the game.
Lunaloveee8's OTK Shaman
- 2x (1) Flowrider
- 2x (1) Lightning Bolt
- 2x (1) Lightning Reflexes
- 2x (1) Overdraft
- 2x (2) Ancestral Knowledge
- 2x (2) Flash of Lightning
- 1x (3) Bioluminescence
- 2x (3) Lightning Storm
- 2x (3) Primordial Wave
- 1x (3) Thorim, Stormlord
- 2x (3) Turn the Tides
- 2x (4) Champion of Storms
- 2x (5) Altered Chord
- 2x (5) Crash of Thunder
- 1x (5) Inzah
- 1x (6) Golganneth, the Thunderer
- 2x (6) Horn of the Windlord
Three-time Hearthstone World Champion Lunaloveee8 put together a strong OTK Shaman where the win condition mainly focuses on the new Titan. Golganneth, the Thunderer has some strong effects, but its main use is that initial printed ability that discounts the Shaman's first spell every turn. That means Bioluminescene, which ups every friendly minion's Spell Damage by 1, is a free play to start the turn.
With enough board presence, the Shaman can end the game quickly. It helps that Crash of Thunder gets discounted for every Nature spell played in a turn.
Clark Hellscream's Sif Mage
- 2x (1) Arcane Wyrm
- 2x (1) Discovery of Magic
- 2x (2) Cosmic Keyboard
- 2x (2) Frozen Touch
- 1x (2) Infinitize the Maxitude
- 2x (2) Prismatic Elemental
- 2x (2) Watcher of the Sun
- 2x (3) Molten Rune
- 2x (3) Reverberations
- 2x (4) Cold Case
- 2x (4) Inquisitive Creation
- 1x (5) Lady Naz'jar
- 2x (5) Star Power
- 2x (5) Wisdom of Norgannon
- 1x (6) Norgannon
- 1x (6) Sif
- 2x (7) Elemental Inspiration
If you're looking for a broken Legendary from this new expansion, look no further than Sif. The more spell schools the Mage player uses, the more Spell Damage that Sif will build up. Add in Arcane Bolts from Arcane Wyrm and the discount that comes with Lady Naz'jar's Arcane form, Sif becomes an easy one-turn kill play.
Clark Hellscream's build may be among the best I've seen mainly because of the inclusion of Watcher of the Sun for healing and Infinitize the Maxitude for extra spells. Add in Inquisitive Creation for board control and Mage players should be able to win quickly, assuming the opponent doesn't go ham with Armor ramp-ups.
Warshack's Astral Automaton Priest
- 2x (1) Animate Dead
- 2x (1) Astral Automaton
- 2x (1) Shard of the Naaru
- 2x (1) The Light! It Burns!
- 2x (2) Celestial Projectionist
- 2x (2) Creation Protocol
- 2x (2) Power Chord: Synchronize
- 2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows
- 2x (3) Cathedral of Atonement
- 1x (3) Love Everlasting
- 2x (3) Relic of Phantasms
- 2x (3) Switcheroo
- 2x (4) Cannibalize
- 2x (5) Clean the Scene
- 1x (5) Ini Stormcoil
- 1x (6) Ra-den
- 1x (7) Aman'Thul
- 2x (8) Shapeless Constellation
Similar to the Paladin and the Earthen Golems, the Priest is getting an assembly line of increasingly powerful minions. They're the Astral Automatons and Warshack has come up with a good way to keep them coming. Spells like Creation Protocol and Power Chord: Synchronize create additional Automatons, as will minions like Celestial Projectionist.
Ini Stormcoil is the dark horse to this deck, able to put out a Mech copy with Windfury and Divine Shield. If the Automatons have gotten bigger by that point, Ini's copy could swing the game.
Judge's Sargeras Warlock
- 2x (1) Chaotic Consumption
- 1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide
- 2x (1) Tour Guide
- 2x (2) Celestial Projectionist
- 2x (2) Defile
- 2x (2) Dirty Rat
- 2x (2) Drain Soul
- 2x (2) Felstring Harp
- 2x (3) Dragged Below
- 2x (3) Forge of Wills
- 2x (3) Mortal Eradication
- 1x (3) Prince Renathal
- 2x (3) Sira'kess Cultist
- 1x (4) Siphon Soul
- 2x (5) Amorphous Slime
- 2x (5) Infantry Reanimator
- 1x (5) Lady Darkvein
- 2x (5) Rotten Applebaum
- 1x (5) Symphony of Sins
- 1x (5) Za'qul
- 2x (6) Abyssal Wave
- 1x (6) Loken, Jailer of Yogg-Saron
- 1x (7) Dar'Khn Drathir
- 2x (8) Twisting Nether
- 1x (9) Sargeras, the Destroyer
If the Warlock player can make it to Turn 9, the new Titan Legendary Sargeras can turn the rest of the game into a nightmare for their opponent. Sargeras will initiate a perpetual motion machine of Imps, which can nibble away over time.
If that's not enough, this deck has a slew of control tools and some big bodies. If those big bodies aren't enough by themselves, the new Forge of Wills location will double that presence and give that copy Rush to boot.
McBanterFace's Treant Druid
- 2x (0) Aquatic Form
- 2x (0) Innervate
- 2x (1) Embrace of Nature
- 1x (1) Forest Seedlings
- 2x (1) Witchwood Apple
- 2x (2) Lifebinder's Gift
- 2x (2) Natural Causes
- 2x (2) Solar Eclipse
- 2x (4) Disciple of Eonar
- 2x (4) Widowbloom Seedsman
- 2x (5) Nourish
- 2x (5) Summer Flowerchild
- 2x (7) Ancient of Growth
- 2x (7) Drum Circle
- 1x (7) Topior the Shrubbagazzor
- 2x (8) Cultivation
For the Titans expansion, the Druid player is getting a handful of new tools that allow them to combine Choose One effects. When used with cards like Ancient of Growth and Drum Circle, the Druid can sneak up on opponents with an entire board of massive bodies, all with Taunt.
On the off-chance that the opponent has a board clear available, the secondary strategy is to ride Topior to victory and keep throwing down Nature spells.
Ozzie's Plague Death Knight
- 2x (1) Runeforging
- 2x (1) Staff of the Primus
- 2x (2) Distressed Kvaldir
- 2x (2) Down with the Ship
- 2x (2) Frozen Over
- 2x (2) Mosh Pit
- 2x (2) Northern Navigation
- 2x (3) Chillfallen Baron
- 2x (3) Nerubian Vizier
- 2x (3) Vulpera Scoundrel
- 1x (4) Helya
- 2x (4) Tomb Traitor
- 2x (5) Boneshredder
- 2x (6) Hollow Hound
- 1x (8) The Primus
- 2x (11) Chained Guardian
As always, we reject the pros' reality and substitute our own. While this is our suggested deck for the Plague Death Knight, it's honestly hard to go wrong with whatever version of this deck you pick. The important tools are Helya (to ensure the Plagues never run out), Down with the Ship (for removal), and Staff of the Primus to get the ball rolling early.
Where you go from there is up to you. I'll note right now, Plagues are brutal to deal with, especially once Helya hits the board. Expect to see a lot of these in the early meta, so if you're playing against one, try throwing down an aggro deck and striking quickly.
Those are merely a few samples of the decks that you can use for day one of Hearthstone: Titans. What decks are you using for this new expansion and for the first day of the new expansion? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments.
