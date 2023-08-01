Hearthstone: Titans - 10 decks to use on Day 1

The latest Standard year for Hearthstone is underway and is about to receive an infusion of godliness. For the game's latest expansion, Hearthstone: Titans adds 145 cards across all 11 of the game's classes. These include some new keywords, mechanics, the reintroduction of some classic keywords, and interesting new strategies.

As Titans goes live, we're taking a look at ten new decks from Hearthstone's most recognizable pros and streamers. We recently played against some of these decks ourselves during last week's Hearthstone Theorycrafting Livestream. As is becoming more common, we were utterly destroyed, but it's through that pain that we were able to educate ourselves on which decks could dominate on day one. Let's take a look at which decks players should consider using for this first day of the latest expansion.

RegisKillbin's Golem Paladin



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Holy Maki Roll

2x (2) Dance Floor

2x (2) Equality

2x (2) Feast and Famine

2x (2) Flash of Light

2x (2) Wild Pyromancer

2x (3) Consecration

1x (3) Photographer Fizzle

1x (3) Zola the Gorgon

2x (4) Cover Artist

2x (4) Stoneheart King

2x (4) Truesilver Champion

2x (5) Tyr's Tears

2x (6) Disciple of Amitos

1x (7) Amitos, the Peacekeeper

1x (7) Anachronos

1x (7) The Leviathan

1x (7) Tyr

Deck ID

This time, I wanted to lead off with RegisKillbin and it's solely because I was one of the people that got wrecked by this deck. (I'm the TrickyPatron at the end of the video above.) The idea is that Paladins can summon Earthen Golems and they'll have greater stats the more of them that are summoned. There are more than enough tools to make this work and they can overwhelm the opposition quickly.

I should also note that trying to work against Amitus is tough. Without a flat-out removal spell, Taunts can't be knocked down by more than 2 health at a time. I learned the hard way that trying to chip away at minions while Amitus is on the board is easier said than done. Don't sleep on this Titan.

MarkMcKz's Odyn Armor Warrior



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Sanguine Depths

2x (1) Sunfury Champion

2x (2) Anima Extractor

2x (2) Embers of Strength

2x (2) Jam Session

2x (2) Smelt

2x (3) Bellowing Flames

2x (3) Stoneskin Armorer

2x (4) Craftsman's Hammer

2x (4) Light of the Phoenix

1x (4) Sunfire Smithing

1x (4) Thori'belore

1x (5) Taelan Fordring

1x (6) Decimator Olgra

1x (6) Khaz'goroth

2x (6) Minotauren

1x (7) Remornia, Living Blade

1x (7) Trial by Fire

1x (8) Odyn, Prime Designate

Deck ID

Blizzard is now introducing a twist to the typical Control Warrior formula. Odyn, Prime Designate now makes it possible to take that Armor you pick up during any turn and hit the opponent in the face with it.

MarkMcKz has put together a deck that can work as an aggro deck, but also devastate players once Odyn comes down. Watch Minotauren, in particular, especially once it gets buffed, because it can add a lot of Armor, remove a minion target with its Rush ability, and clear the way for a big attack to the face.

Nohandsgamer's Secret Hunter



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Always a Bigger Jorumanger

2x (1) Awakening Tremors

2x (1) Costumed Singer

2x (1) Trinket Tracker

1x (2) Bait and Switch

2x (2) Conjured Arrow

2x (2) Frenzied Fangs

2x (2) Hidden Meaning

2x (2) Spirit Poacher

2x (2) Titanforged Traps

2x (3) Wild Spirits

1x (5) Ara'lon

2x (5) Star Power

1x (6) Aggramar, the Avenger

2x (6) Hollow Hound

2x (6) Starstrung Bow

Deck ID

I'm not just spotlighting Nohandsgamer's Hunter because he kicked my butt... twice. That is part of it, because if you watch the video above, it's clear he's a pro for a reason.

I mainly wanted to spotlight it because I tried to construct a similar Hunter deck with the win condition using a combination of Hodir, Awakening Tremors, and the cleaving Hollow Hound. Of course, it turns out I may have overthought this. Secret Hunter is not meant for long games. The idea is to strike quickly, because the more Secrets that get activated, the cheaper that the 6/2 Starstrung Bow gets.

If you're looking for a quick and effective aggro deck on day one, this is a good way to go.

Languagehacker's Mech Rogue



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Preparation

2x (1) Click-Clocker

2x (1) Drone Deconstructor

2x (1) Gear Shift

2x (1) Mistake

2x (2) From the Scrapheap

2x (2) Ghoulist Alchemist

2x (2) Invent-o-matic

2x (2) Pit Stop

2x (2) Potion Belt

1x (2) Potionmaster Putricide

2x (2) Serrated Bone Spike

2x (3) Coppertail Snoop

1x (3) Mimiron, the Mastermind

2x (3) SP-3Y3-D3R

1x (6) Crabatoa

1x (6) V-07-TR-0N Prime

Deck ID

Mech archetypes are nothing new to Hearthstone and there was some initial skepticism to the sneaky Rogue class getting a Mech lineup. As it turns out, it's a potent combination.

Languagehacker's put together two recent Rogue mechanics. He combines the strong mech mechanics introduced by new legendaries Mimiron, the Mastermind and V-07-TR-0N Prime with the Concoctions that debuted with the last expansion. Mimiron's Gadgets can grant players a huge advantage, as they're basically 1-Cost spells that can do things like give your minions Stealth or return opponent minions to their hand. It doesn't take much for a single Mech to get out of hand, so don't overlook Mimiron's ability to swing the game.

Lunaloveee8's OTK Shaman



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Flowrider

2x (1) Lightning Bolt

2x (1) Lightning Reflexes

2x (1) Overdraft

2x (2) Ancestral Knowledge

2x (2) Flash of Lightning

1x (3) Bioluminescence

2x (3) Lightning Storm

2x (3) Primordial Wave

1x (3) Thorim, Stormlord

2x (3) Turn the Tides

2x (4) Champion of Storms

2x (5) Altered Chord

2x (5) Crash of Thunder

1x (5) Inzah

1x (6) Golganneth, the Thunderer

2x (6) Horn of the Windlord

Deck ID

77% winrate (23-7) with a lot of throws. Obviously Theorycrafting meta is a bunch of silly nonsense but Shaman does feel like it has some potential. I recommend giving it a try!



AAECAaoIBPy0BLLRBY31BcL5BQ35nwT9nwS22QS+0AXE0AX26AXN7gWl9QXK+AXL+AWH+wW/ngbmngYAAA== pic.twitter.com/zVwOlrbZY6 — 🌙 Luna 🖤 (@lunaloveee8) July 27, 2023

Three-time Hearthstone World Champion Lunaloveee8 put together a strong OTK Shaman where the win condition mainly focuses on the new Titan. Golganneth, the Thunderer has some strong effects, but its main use is that initial printed ability that discounts the Shaman's first spell every turn. That means Bioluminescene, which ups every friendly minion's Spell Damage by 1, is a free play to start the turn.

With enough board presence, the Shaman can end the game quickly. It helps that Crash of Thunder gets discounted for every Nature spell played in a turn.

Clark Hellscream's Sif Mage



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Arcane Wyrm

2x (1) Discovery of Magic

2x (2) Cosmic Keyboard

2x (2) Frozen Touch

1x (2) Infinitize the Maxitude

2x (2) Prismatic Elemental

2x (2) Watcher of the Sun

2x (3) Molten Rune

2x (3) Reverberations

2x (4) Cold Case

2x (4) Inquisitive Creation

1x (5) Lady Naz'jar

2x (5) Star Power

2x (5) Wisdom of Norgannon

1x (6) Norgannon

1x (6) Sif

2x (7) Elemental Inspiration

Deck ID

If you're looking for a broken Legendary from this new expansion, look no further than Sif. The more spell schools the Mage player uses, the more Spell Damage that Sif will build up. Add in Arcane Bolts from Arcane Wyrm and the discount that comes with Lady Naz'jar's Arcane form, Sif becomes an easy one-turn kill play.

Clark Hellscream's build may be among the best I've seen mainly because of the inclusion of Watcher of the Sun for healing and Infinitize the Maxitude for extra spells. Add in Inquisitive Creation for board control and Mage players should be able to win quickly, assuming the opponent doesn't go ham with Armor ramp-ups.

Warshack's Astral Automaton Priest



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Animate Dead

2x (1) Astral Automaton

2x (1) Shard of the Naaru

2x (1) The Light! It Burns!

2x (2) Celestial Projectionist

2x (2) Creation Protocol

2x (2) Power Chord: Synchronize

2x (2) Thrive in the Shadows

2x (3) Cathedral of Atonement

1x (3) Love Everlasting

2x (3) Relic of Phantasms

2x (3) Switcheroo

2x (4) Cannibalize

2x (5) Clean the Scene

1x (5) Ini Stormcoil

1x (6) Ra-den

1x (7) Aman'Thul

2x (8) Shapeless Constellation

Deck ID

Similar to the Paladin and the Earthen Golems, the Priest is getting an assembly line of increasingly powerful minions. They're the Astral Automatons and Warshack has come up with a good way to keep them coming. Spells like Creation Protocol and Power Chord: Synchronize create additional Automatons, as will minions like Celestial Projectionist.

Ini Stormcoil is the dark horse to this deck, able to put out a Mech copy with Windfury and Divine Shield. If the Automatons have gotten bigger by that point, Ini's copy could swing the game.

Judge's Sargeras Warlock



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Chaotic Consumption

1x (1) Sir Finley, Sea Guide

2x (1) Tour Guide

2x (2) Celestial Projectionist

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Dirty Rat

2x (2) Drain Soul

2x (2) Felstring Harp

2x (3) Dragged Below

2x (3) Forge of Wills

2x (3) Mortal Eradication

1x (3) Prince Renathal

2x (3) Sira'kess Cultist

1x (4) Siphon Soul

2x (5) Amorphous Slime

2x (5) Infantry Reanimator

1x (5) Lady Darkvein

2x (5) Rotten Applebaum

1x (5) Symphony of Sins

1x (5) Za'qul

2x (6) Abyssal Wave

1x (6) Loken, Jailer of Yogg-Saron

1x (7) Dar'Khn Drathir

2x (8) Twisting Nether

1x (9) Sargeras, the Destroyer

Deck ID

If the Warlock player can make it to Turn 9, the new Titan Legendary Sargeras can turn the rest of the game into a nightmare for their opponent. Sargeras will initiate a perpetual motion machine of Imps, which can nibble away over time.

If that's not enough, this deck has a slew of control tools and some big bodies. If those big bodies aren't enough by themselves, the new Forge of Wills location will double that presence and give that copy Rush to boot.

McBanterFace's Treant Druid



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (0) Aquatic Form

2x (0) Innervate

2x (1) Embrace of Nature

1x (1) Forest Seedlings

2x (1) Witchwood Apple

2x (2) Lifebinder's Gift

2x (2) Natural Causes

2x (2) Solar Eclipse

2x (4) Disciple of Eonar

2x (4) Widowbloom Seedsman

2x (5) Nourish

2x (5) Summer Flowerchild

2x (7) Ancient of Growth

2x (7) Drum Circle

1x (7) Topior the Shrubbagazzor

2x (8) Cultivation

Deck ID

For the Titans expansion, the Druid player is getting a handful of new tools that allow them to combine Choose One effects. When used with cards like Ancient of Growth and Drum Circle, the Druid can sneak up on opponents with an entire board of massive bodies, all with Taunt.

On the off-chance that the opponent has a board clear available, the secondary strategy is to ride Topior to victory and keep throwing down Nature spells.

Ozzie's Plague Death Knight



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

2x (1) Runeforging

2x (1) Staff of the Primus

2x (2) Distressed Kvaldir

2x (2) Down with the Ship

2x (2) Frozen Over

2x (2) Mosh Pit

2x (2) Northern Navigation

2x (3) Chillfallen Baron

2x (3) Nerubian Vizier

2x (3) Vulpera Scoundrel

1x (4) Helya

2x (4) Tomb Traitor

2x (5) Boneshredder

2x (6) Hollow Hound

1x (8) The Primus

2x (11) Chained Guardian

Deck ID

As always, we reject the pros' reality and substitute our own. While this is our suggested deck for the Plague Death Knight, it's honestly hard to go wrong with whatever version of this deck you pick. The important tools are Helya (to ensure the Plagues never run out), Down with the Ship (for removal), and Staff of the Primus to get the ball rolling early.

Where you go from there is up to you. I'll note right now, Plagues are brutal to deal with, especially once Helya hits the board. Expect to see a lot of these in the early meta, so if you're playing against one, try throwing down an aggro deck and striking quickly.

Those are merely a few samples of the decks that you can use for day one of Hearthstone: Titans. What decks are you using for this new expansion and for the first day of the new expansion? Join the conversation and give us your best decks in the comments.