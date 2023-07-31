ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 352 More space travel in Super Mario Galaxy on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re traveling back into deep space for more of our Super Mario Galaxy playthrough. This playthrough is being played on the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for the Nintendo Switch. That means I will try to hold back on my dislike of the controls. During the last Super Mario Galaxy playthrough, we met Rosalina at the space station and got our first Grand Star.

We also gathered our first twenty power stars for the playthrough. That being said, the playthrough will only get tougher from here with the emmergence of more prankster comets. The prankster comets add different challenges to levels such as a time limit to perform a task or racing a shadow Mario. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see if we can get ahold of another twenty power stars!

Getting used to the gravity in Super Mario Galaxy is key!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Donkey Kong 1994 playthrough as well as more Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. If you're a fan of Super Mario, then this is perfect time to catch the Stevetendo show!

There is so much to see and do in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that there may come a point where you need some help. If that’s the case, you better use the Shacknews guides and videos our staff have created to benefit you. I was in Goron City just the other day and heard how the Gorons have been using the Shacknews guides. They also said that since they subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel with Prime Gaming, they never miss their favorite show, the Stevetendo show!

Nintendo has finally added new games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages as well as Oracle of Ages was added to Game Boy section of the Switch Online. I have never finished those games so you can bet on those games being on the Stevetendo show at some point. Keep thinking of games that you'd like me to play on the Stevetendo show. If it's on the NIntendo Switch Online service, it has a pretty good chance to be played on the show!